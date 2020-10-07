German developer Clean Power Generation will build three PV plants in two different parts of the West African nation. All of the projects will sell electricity to state-owned utility Electricité De Guinée.Danish investment firm Frontier Investment Management ApS has agreed to provide an undisclosed amount of financing for three PV projects in Guinea with a combined capacity of around 82 MW. "We are planning to invest between €65 million ($76.5 million) and €70 million in these projects," Clean Power Generation CEO Marcus Miller told pv magazine. The project includes the construction of two PV ...

