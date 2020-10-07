DJ PJSC RusHydro: Russian Federation increases its stake in RusHydro

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Russian Federation increases its stake in RusHydro 07-Oct-2020 / 13:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Russian Federation increases its stake in RusHydro PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that it has received a notification from the Russian Federation represented by the Federal Agency for State Property Management (hereinto - shareholder), confirming that shareholder has increased its share in the Company via acquisition of an interest in the Company. As of September 14, 2020 the shareholder held 271,161,535,606 shares in PJSC RusHydro, representing 61.73% of the share capital and voting rights in the Company. The Shareholder previously held 60.56% stake in PJSC RusHydro or 258,161,535,606 shares. The amount of shares in indirect disposal has not changed and constitutes of 60,306,441,314 or 13.73% of the share capital and voting rights in the Company. Thus, the shareholder has the right to dispose of 331,467,976,920 shares in PJSC RusHydro, representing 75.46% of the share capital jointly with other shareholders - VTB Bank (PJSC) (INN 7702070139) and JSC Hydroinvest (INN 7814382859). About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 85558 EQS News ID: 1139423 End of Announcement EQS News Service

