Optec International, Inc.: Optec Surpasses Previous Quarter's Income & Revenue by Over 600% for Period Ending September 30, 2020

OPTEC International, Inc (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the company surpassed the financial income projections for the Quarter ending September 30, 2020.

Interim (unaudited) financial overview can be found at these links:

In summary, the Company surpassed its $4,000,000 projection for this quarter and, in fact, showed revenue and income totaling $6,284,609 and a net income of $3,381,730. In addition, the Company has paid in full all previous convertible institutional notes and the interest and liabilities associated with those notes. The only commercial promissory note remaining will be the premium to market loan when fully funded from financial partner, RB Capital Partners, Inc.

The company has been involved in the sale of larger wholesale transaction quantities of 3M KN 95 masks during this period, adding significantly to the company's revenues and profitability. OPTEC is currently in additional negotiations for significantly larger wholesale mask transactions and due to the size of these transactions will publicly announce upon closing/completion of the same.

The two provisional patents assigned to the company by the "Inventor" company CEO Roger Pawson, are presently being assessed as to a valuation by a professional established patent appraisal group. The professional valuation will be published upon receipt. A conservative estimated valuation was displayed in the valuation statement under the asset's category, and not included as a financial value in the total assets tab. The professional valuation should be included in the official quarterly report published on OTC Markets by November 15th, 2020.

All Previously reported Institutional convertible notes have been fully paid as of September 30, 2020.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

