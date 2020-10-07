Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech Announces Key Personnel Additions in Preparation for Coming Phase One Clinical Studies

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech" or the "Company") announces today that the Company is in the process of making significant additions to its core team in order to prepare for the initiation of key Phase One clinical trials to study the safety and efficacy of the Company's flagship drug, Pritumumab (PTB), a monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Brain Cancer.

Effective November 1, 2020, Douglas Karas, a board director of Nascent Biotech for the past four years, joins the Company's core team as Chief Operating Officer and head of Corporate Development and Dr. Ivan Babic, who has been involved with the Company since 2014, joins officially as Consulting Director of Research.

Sean Carrick, CEO of Nascent Biotech, commented, "As the Company moves into its clinical stage, personnel additions are necessary to support the transition of Nascent Biotech into a key player in the oncology arena by matching the caliber and promise of our intellectual property with an experienced, talented, and credible team."

Dr. Ivan Babic received his doctoral degree in biochemistry and cancer biology from the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, and his post-doctoral training at UCLA, focusing on the link between oncogenic signaling and reprogramming of cancer cell metabolism. Dr. Babic's research experience includes the Pacific Neuroscience Institute and Research Center and the John Wayne Cancer Institute's Department of Translational Neurosciences and Neurotherapeutics.

Mr. Douglas Karas has extensive operations management, consulting, risk and regulatory compliance, re-engineering, project management, and system development experience that cuts across operations and applications. He previously spent 20 years at Franklin Templeton Investments, serving in multiple roles, including Vice President of Performance Analysis and Investment Risk, Director of Financial Business Processes & Systems, Senior Manager of Financial Operations, Manager of Financial Program Management Office, and Manager of Treasury Accounting Control Compliance. Mr. Karas has also held positions with Transamerica Life Companies and Federated Investors.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections helping millions of people worldwide. Our products are not commercially available. Our lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that will be studied in Phase I clinical trial later this year for the treatment of Brain Cancer. Development for PTB as a treatment for COVID-19 has been initiated. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statement Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Sean Carrick

President | CEO

Nascent Biotech, Inc.

772.713.0541 Cell

sean.carrick@nascentbiotech.com

SOURCE: Nascent Biotech, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609390/Nascent-Biotech-Announces-Key-Personnel-Additions-in-Preparation-for-Coming-Phase-One-Clinical-Studies