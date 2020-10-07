Lightwave Logic, Inc.: Lightwave Logic Announces New Polymer Patent to Improve Modulator Performance

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the receipt of a patent on a significant new invention that improves both the performance and reliability of its high-speed, low-power electro-optic polymer modulators intended for datacenter and telecommunications applications.

U.S. Patent number 10,754,093, granted on August 25th, 2020, details an invention that allows multi-layered electro-optic polymer modulators to perform more efficiently through the design of custom interfaces. These interfaces are designed into the cladding layers that allow optical transmission, electrical conductivity, material integrity, as well as a prevention of solvents affecting adjacent polymer materials.

"I am immensely proud of our talented technical team, who developed this incredible technology in-house at our facility in Englewood, Colorado," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "This is a breakthrough technological advancement, the net impact of which allows for the company's modulators to improve performance across the board, enabling higher reliability in the fiber optic communications environment.

"This serves to further solidify our U.S. patent portfolio, protecting our technology platform and strengthening our freedom of manufacturing. With every passing year, we are increasingly competitive within the marketplace, where the need for our technology is more apparent than ever. I look forward to continued advancement of our business, creating long-term value for shareholders," concluded Lebby.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

