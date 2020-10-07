Imagin Medical Selects Lighthouse Imaging as i/Blue Imaging System Contract Manufacturer

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Imagin Medical (CSE:IME) (OTCQB:IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol:DPD2) ("Imagin" or the "Company") today announced that it has selected Lighthouse Imaging ("Lighthouse") as the contract manufacturer for the Company's i/Blue Imaging System.

Founded in 1984, Lighthouse Imaging is an FDA registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified contract manufacturer that specializes in providing manufacturing services for medical devices, including full visualization systems and accessories. Lighthouse designs, develops, and manufactures state-of-the-art imaging systems for minimally invasive procedures, including chip-on-tip endoscopic imaging systems; robotic surgery systems; high definition 2D and 3D systems; and reusable and single use systems.

"Selecting a contract manufacturer for our i/Blue Imaging System is a major step toward market approval, especially given the significant validation test data the FDA requires as part of the device approval process," said Jim Hutchens, Imagin's President and CEO. "We would like to thank our contract development firm, Optel, for creating the i/Blue system's unique miniaturized design and progressing the system to this point. We are looking forward to working with Lighthouse to continue to advance i/Blue toward commercialization."

Tom Snyder, CEO of Lighthouse commented, "The Lighthouse engineering team is adept at refining medical device designs and developing manufacturing processes to meet performance, cost, quality and regulatory requirements. Our fully compliant process is proven to be efficient and effective at rapidly developing medical devices. We understand the rigor required to meet the expectations of the FDA for class III devices and we are excited to work with Imagin to drive the i/Blue system through commercialization."

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company's initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company's imaging system will work in the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

