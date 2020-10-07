The Elite Cars Has Arrived To The Capital

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the leading luxury car dealerships in the UAE, The Elite Cars has made a mark in the automotive industry through its impeccable customer service and wide-range of iconic marques.

With their continuous success and the constant patronage they receive from their clientele, The Elite Cars is proud and ecstatic to extend their reach to the UAE's capital - Abu Dhabi, where prestige and grandeur are evident.

Housing a number of luxury vehicles from your favorite legendary car brands, The Elite Cars' brand-new showroom offers extraordinary after-sales service, great deals and prices on your dream luxury cars.

Join The Elite Cars as they proudly celebrate this milestone at their newest and prestigious, state-of-the-art showroom, located at the Al Maqta area of the UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi.

Visit their social media pages and website www.TheEliteCars.com, to be updated with all the luxury vehicle brands and models that will be available in stock.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oav-dpFQW2A

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308068/The_Elite_Cars_Showroom.jpg