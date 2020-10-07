Using Augury's AI-Driven Machine Health solution ICL protects critical production machinery, reducing costs and improving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) at scale

Augury, a leading AI-based Machine Health solution provider, today announced a major expansion program with customer ICL a global manufacturer of products based on unique minerals. ICL has seen great success using Augury's Machine Health solution, avoiding more than $1,000,000 in production losses and downtime costs in only 10 months. As part of the global roll out, Augury's technology will be implemented across ICL factories located in Israel, Europe, North and South America.

Augury's Machine Health solutions have transformed and improved ICL's manufacturing operations by reducing unplanned downtime and providing prescriptive insights into the health and performance of ICL's production assets. The two companies will continue working together to advance ICL's quality and productivity goals by digitizing ICL's world class production processes and improving Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) across all facilities.

"ICL is always looking to innovate and improve the way we manufacture and produce our products," said Eyal Yaffe, VP Operational Excellence Innovation Potash Division. "Augury's Machine Health technology has changed the way we approach reliability and maintenance across our organization by improving the predictability and visibility regarding how our machines are actually performing. Expanding this technology to more facilities globally will help us improve our throughput, reliability and overall production capabilities."

Augury's end-to-end solution encompasses the benefits of predictive maintenance by providing industry leaders with prescriptive machine health insights to improve machine performance and overall production. Upon installation, machine operators are notified at the first sign of any developing issues with detailed malfunction analysis and maintenance recommendations. Even the slightest changes to a machine's health status are carefully diagnosed and filtered so customers only receive meaningful and actionable notifications, not noise. These actionable insights help users correct machine malfunctions before they cause unplanned downtime or production delays.

"ICL's company-wide dedication to improving the reliability, productivity and resiliency of their manufacturing sites through Machine Health has helped them garner transformative results in a short period of time," said Saar Yoskovitz, co-founder and CEO of Augury. "ICL's team has been a pleasure to work with and elevating our partnership will only enable us to show greater success together, further proving that Machine Health is a foundational principle of the future of manufacturing."

To learn more about Augury's Machine Health solution, visit www.augury.com.

About ICL

ICL Group LTD is a leading global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from its unique mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural markets worldwide. ICL shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs over 11,000 people worldwide and its 2019 revenues totaled approximately $5.3 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

About Augury

Augury is building a world where people can always rely on the machines that matter. Augury supports its partners by enabling Digital Transformation through superior insights into the health and performance of the machines they use to make products, deliver services and improve lives. To learn more about Augury's machine health solutions, visit www.augury.com.

