Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Adds Organizational Depth to Lead Latin American Operations and On-Line Business Development

VANCOUVER, BC, and BREDA, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today is pleased to announce that Ana Cristina De la Campa has joined the Company as General Manager of LATAM Operations and On-Line Business Development Manager.

Ms. De la Campa brings a unique skill set and background to this position having both direct foods and on-line marketing experience. Born and raised in Mexico City, Ana Cristina graduated with honors in Chemical Engineering, with a focus on food science, from the Universidad Iberoamericana. She began her career with Kraft Foods as a R&D Scientist, followed by three years with Walmart Mexico and USA as a Business Analyst. Following this experience, she moved to Europe and completed an International Master's Degree in Project Management, with distinction, from the Universities of Edinburgh, Politecnico de Milano and UMEA. Upon graduation, she was hired as Project Manager for Media Markt-Saturn, the biggest consumer electronics retailer in Europe, leading strategic programs on e-commerce and supply chain, based in Germany.

In her new role, Ms. De la Campa will lead the Company's Latin American operations, working with current team members, focusing on expanding organic sourcing and supply from this important region, enhancing operations, logistics and administration, and strategically developing local go-to-market options. In addition, she will lead the development of the Company's on-line global distribution strategy with the objective of increasing Organto's presence in this fast-growing market segment. She will be based in Germany.

"We are extremely pleased to have Ana Cristina join us at this exciting time in Organto's history. Latin America is a key sourcing and supply region for our business and her in-depth foods and local knowledge will be invaluable as we both build supply and develop our go-to-market options for this region. With the onset of COVID-19, the acceptance of on-line food options has grown dramatically and presents a unique opportunity for Organto. Ana Cris's extensive knowledge of e-commerce and online marketing will open up exciting new possibilities for Organto in this fast-growing segment." commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto."

Investor Relations

Organto also announces that it has engaged Relations Publiques Paradox Inc. ("Paradox") to provide investor relations services to Organto with the objective of increasing visibility in the financial community and identifying potential investors through the use of their contacts and proprietary database. Paradox is a Montreal-based investor relations consultancy firm that has been in business for over 18 years. Paradox's extensive experience is expected to provide a full-service, results-driven approach to Organto's investor relations program. Under the terms of Paradox's engagement, Organto will pay Paradox a monthly service fee of CDN $10,000 and issue 1,000,000 options (the "IR Options") with an exercise price of $0.10, vesting 25% immediately and each six-month period thereafter. Paradox's engagement will be for a 24-month term, subject to termination by either party with 30 days written notice. Upon termination of the engagement, any unexercised options will expire after 30 days, as per TSXV policy. The agreement with Paradox, as well as the grant of the IR Options, is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Carl Desjardins, Principal with Paradox commented, "We are extremely pleased to be working with the Organto team given their positioning in fast growing healthy foods markets and solid track record having realized five consecutive quarters of record revenue and margin growth. We believe the Company is well-positioned for exciting shareholder value creation and look forward to working with them to bring their story to a wide audience."

Stock Option Grants

Organto also announced that it has granted 200,000 stock options to service providers as per the terms of the Company's Share Option Plan. These options have an exercise price of CDN $0.10 with a term of five years, vesting 20% immediately and 20% on each anniversary thereafter.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley

Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations

604-634-0970

1-888-818-1364

info@organto.com

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders. Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and bulk distributed organic and specialty fruit and vegetable products using an asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health conscious consumer.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's vison of being a leading global provider of fresh organic fruits and vegetables utilizing an integrated business model, trusted for driving equitable returns to all parties in the value chain; Organto's belief that Ana Cristina De la Campa's in-depth foods and local Latin America knowledge will be invaluable; Organto's belief that Ana Cristina De la Campa's knowledge of e-commerce and on-line marketing will position Organto to address this market opportunity; Organto's belief that Paradox will provide a full-service, results-driven approach to investor relations; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609422/Organto-Adds-Organizational-Depth-to-Lead-Latin-American-Operations-and-On-Line-Business-Development