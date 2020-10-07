ADGS Advisory, Inc. Announces New Share Structure in Acquisition of Quality Online Education Group Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC PINK:ADGS) is pleased to announce the amendment of its Articles of Incorporation in relation to its recent Merger Agreement with Quality Online Education Group Inc. (QOEG), a leading e-Learning company that specializes in providing real-time online English lessons to students in China and Southeast Asia.

ADGS has increased the number of authorized common shares to 5.02 billion, up to 3 billion of which will be reserved in order to enact the Merger Agreement, after passing the necessary resolutions of the Board of Directors and a two-thirds approval of its shareholders. The remainder of the increase will be reserved to fund potential new product line development, market expansion, and any further mergers and acquisitions as such opportunities arise. At the same time, an exchangeable shares structure will be used to finalize the current acquisition of QOEG.

ADGS Advisory Inc. CEO, Xijin Wu, noted that, "We are very excited to take this important step forward in acquiring QOEG. It is an exciting technology-based company that is expanding its business footprint in China and other Asian countries, and winning awards for its industry -changing approach. We are gratified that ADGS shareholders are on board with our ambitious plans."

QOEG President, Xu Ye Wu, added, "QOEG is poised to continue its rapid growth. We feel that becoming part of ADGS will provide us with the necessary resources to underpin this dramatic growth."

About Quality Online Education Group Inc.

Based in Canada, "Quality Online Education Group, Inc." is an award winning e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China, Vietnam and expanding to other markets where English education is lacking. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online English classes to small group classes. Its students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, delivering quality education from a passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants based in North America and the Philippines. With its proprietary AI system, it has combined Education and Entertainment ("Edutainment") as part of its teaching strategy. Its mission is to develop confidence in its students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable, yet efficient learning experience!

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

ADGS Advisory, Inc. is a public company currently trading on the OTC Markets (ADGS). ADGS was originally incorporated in Delaware.

*Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of ADGS Advisory, Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in ADGS Advisory, Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

Investor Information: ADGSContact@gmail.com

SOURCE: ADGS Advisory, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609505/ADGS-Advisory-Inc-Announces-New-Share-Structure-in-Acquisition-of-Quality-Online-Education-Group-Inc