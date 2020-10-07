Birchwood Credit Services, Inc.: Birchwood Credit Services Matches Donations for Homes For Our Troops' Latest Campaign to Raise Money for Veterans

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / The Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association, along with NEMBC (New England Mortgage Bankers Conference) Gives Back, is partnering with Birchwood Credit Services, Inc. and Homes For Our Troops in order to raise money in support of Veterans this Fall.

This year, all funds go to help Army Sargent Brandon Korona, of Dracut, MA, with a new adaptable home. Korona was severely injured during a tour in Afghanistan, resulting in the loss of his leg and TBI. A new home will allow him to lead an easier life with complete wheelchair access, as well as the safety to help care for him and the rest of his family.

For a third year in a row, Birchwood will generously match all donations up to a combined $20,000. Money will be raised from now through Veteran's Day on November 11. Let's work together to build Brandon the home he deserves!

Learn more about Brandon's story and donate here, right now.

About Birchwood Credit Services: Birchwood Credit Services, Inc., is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has been providing financial credit services to mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring, and other related services for over 20 years.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance and customer service. Headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

About Birchwood Homes For Our Troops: Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted, custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery and rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents out of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services for Veterans. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives.

About Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association: Founded in 1976, the MMBA is the largest mortgage association in New England and is recognized as one of the most successful in the country. We offer the most comprehensive member services to over 225 corporate members throughout the region. Today, our membership includes depository institutions, mortgage companies and wholesalers, as well as companies for title, credit, appraisal, insurance, technology, legal, accounting and consulting and more.

The MMBA leads the mortgage industry through the continued business development, which supports homeownership. The MMBA achieves its mission through supplying information, providing representation, serving as a trusted commentator on public policy, providing and supporting educational training, advocating for the highest ethical standards and networking opportunities.

