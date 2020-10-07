Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed OPTEC International, Inc. (OPTI) ("the Company"), a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. CEO of the Company, Roger Pawson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. Pawson explained that the Company currently has two locations in Southern California, including a 22,000 square foot facility designed for production and manufacturing. "We produce and distribute UV and UV-C products, PPE products, and our commercial version of UV-C sterilization and sanitation, which is the OPTEC Rover line," explained Pawson. "These products basically use UV and UV-C light to sterilize and disinfect in lieu of toxic chemicals and traditional cleaning," he added. "This is the new now."

"What makes the iWand special?", asked Jolly. Pawson elaborated on the Company's portable UV-C disinfection wand, which is a reliable and efficient device for eliminating harmful bacteria. "Almost anything that can transfer bacteria to your hands you can sterilize," said Pawson, noting that UV-C light should not be used on the skin.

The conversation then turned to the Company's distributors. "We actually have a number of new distributors both here and internationally," shared Pawson, adding that the Company is working on including the full distribution list on their website.

"Has anyone asked you to do a white label yet?", asked Jolly. "Yes, our Greek distributor has asked about that, as well as our Israeli distributor," said Pawson. "Most of the international distributors that we've signed or are in discussions with are looking for white labels, and we can accommodate that."

Pawson then updated listeners on the release of the Company's financial statements. He shared that the Company will be releasing its Q1 interim financial statement this week, and is due to release its full financial statement by November 15th on the OTC markets.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent announcement regarding a $5 million financing deal. ""It was acquired through RB Capital," explained Pawson. "They saw the potential that we have," he added, noting that the agreement includes up to $5 million which can be tranched when required.

"Will there be a continued need for your products after COVID-19?", asked Jolly. "I think this is the new now," said Pawson. "I think this is absolutely here to stay from a standpoint of preemptive precautionary solutions," he continued. "This is a game changer for the world."

To close the interview, Pawson discussed the potential and value of the Company as they continue to develop and manufacture safe and innovative technologies that have the power to make a positive impact nationally and internationally.

