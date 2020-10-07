DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares 07-Oct-2020 / 13:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") Disclosure of Rights Attached to Equity Shares In compliance with Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1), the Company has submitted to the National Storage Mechanism a copy of its Articles of Association, which set out, amongst other things, the terms and conditions on which its listed equity shares were issued. The document is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1] Enquiries: Maitland Administration Services Limited 01245 398 950 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RIII Sequence No.: 85570 EQS News ID: 1139437 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e0eddcdd2a39700caa92e23892a1f893&application_id=1139437&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

