Rise in Health-Conscious Population Worldwide Stimulates Demand Avenues for Players in Electrolyte Mixes Market: TMR

- The global electrolyte mixes market is likely expand at promising CAGR of ~11.7% during 2020-2030.Thus, the market is expected to garner the valuation of US$ 9.7 bn by the end of 2030.

- On regional front, North America shows dominance and accounts for major market share of ~33.5% in 2020

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolyte mixes are gaining traction among major worldwide populace. One of the key factors attributed to this popularity is the presence of important minerals including calcium, potassium, and sodium in these products. Electrolytes help in balancing the water levels and movement of nutrients outside and inside the cells. This aside, they ensure proper working of brain, muscles, nerves, and other key organs of an individual.

Analysts at TMR highlight that the global electrolyte mixes market will witness stupendous growth on the back of rising number of health-conscious people across the globe. Market players are investing their time and money for the development of innovative products with a wide range of flavors. All these factors collectively will lead to remarkable increase in the number of sales in the global electrolyte mixes market during forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

Key Findings of Electrolyte Mixes Market Report

The global electrolyte mixes market projected to expand a CAGR of 11.7% during the assessment period of 2020 to 2030.

The market is foreseen to gather the value of US$ 9.7 bn by 2030 end.

by 2030 end. Among all product types, the ready-to-drink segment is foreseen to gain highest market shareof approximately 33.6% in 2020.

Depending on electrolyte concentration, 100-600mg segment in the electrolyte mixes market accounts for ~40.5% market share.

On regional front, North America holds lion's share of ~33.5% in the market for electrolyte mixes in 2020

Electrolyte Mixes Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The global electrolyte mixes market is estimated to witness promising growth curve during the assessment period of 2020 to 2030. One of the key factors attributed to this growth is the changing consumer trends in food and beverages industry.

In recent period, major populace from across the world is inclined toward using electrolyte mixes to keep their bodies hydrated. This factor is stimulating demand avenues for enterprises working in the global electrolyte mixes market. Electrolyte mixes are present in various types such as shots, powder, tablets, and ready-to-drink beverages.

Rising number of health-conscious people across the globe and increased awareness about the health benefits of electrolyte mixes are some of the key factors generating sales avenues in the market.

In addition to this, there is noteworthy increase in people taking consultation services from fitness trainers, dieticians, and food experts. This factoris likely to impact positively on the market growth in the years ahead.

Apart from this, the electrolyte mixes market is estimated to gain lucrative avenues from animal feed industry.

Electrolyte Mixes Market: Competitive Assessment

The global electrolyte mixes market is experiencing entry of many new players to capitalize on the recent worldwide trend of fitness. This situation is intensifying the competition level in the market for electrolyte mixes.

Major enterprises in this market are growing focus toward promotional activities. This move is helping them to grow awareness about their products.

Several enterprises in the market for electrolyte mixes are increasing focus on introducing their products in a wide range of convenient packaging. These innovative ways are helping players attract customers from across the globe.

Many players are providing their products at cost-effective rates. All these factors indicate that the global electrolyte mixes market will expand at promising pace during 2020-2030.

The list of important companies working in the electrolyte mixes market includes Abbott Laboratories, Cargill, Incorporated, PepsiCo, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, LyteLine, LLC, Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., and Vega (CA).

The electrolyte mixes Market can be segmented as follows:

Type

Powder

Shots

Ready-to-Drink

Tablets

Packaging

Plastic Bottles

Cans & Containers

Pouches & Sachets

Tetra Packs

Stick Packs

Electrolyte Concentration

Less than 100mg

100-600mg

600-1000mg

1000-1600mg

1600-2000mg

2000-3500mg

More than 3500mg

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

