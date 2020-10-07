The solar manufacturer will expand its annual encapsulant manufacturing capacity by 1.35 GW and backsheet production by 1 GW.Solar manufacturer Renewsys India has announced plans to increase its solar cell encapsulant annual manufacturing capacity to 3 GW. The company, which currently boasts 1.65 GW of encapsulant production lines, will also expand its backsheet output, from 3 GW to 4 GW. Renewsys CEO Avinash Hiranandani said: "The Indian solar industry is growing at a steady pace. However, to be competitive, we need indigenous manufacturing to keep up with global advances in technology in both ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...