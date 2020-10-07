SPAN Enterprises: IRS Releases New Form 941 For the 3rd Quarter, 2020

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / On September 30, 2020, the IRS released a new version of Form 941 that reflects payroll tax deferment for COVID-19. Employers must file this updated form for their 2020 3rd and 4th quarter deadlines.

Form 941, the Employer's Quarterly Federal Tax Return, is a quarterly filing requirement for employers. It reports withholdings from employee paychecks for income taxes, Social Security, and Medicare. Initially, the IRS reinforced Form 941 with 23 new data-entry fields, supporting new demands for FFCRA and CARES Act reporting.

Following a new decision that allows employers to defer the employee portion of Social Security taxes, the IRS revised Form 941 again. The updated Form 941 for the 3rd and 4th quarter, 2020 has 4 new data-entry fields that enable employers to report any Social Security tax deferrals.

ExpressEfile, a SPAN Enterprises product, supports the most current version of Form 941 for the lowest price in the industry. As an IRS-authorized e-file provider, ExpressEfile offers a hands-on filing experience. Their system reviews information for errors and transmits Form 941 directly to the IRS. ExpressEfile's simple process and email support team help employers adjust to IRS changes while e-filing the new Form 941.

"We've been working on the best, most affordable e-filing solution for the past 10 years," said Agie Sundaram, founder, and CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "Our filing process is the simple and safe way to stay IRS compliant."

