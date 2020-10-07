Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Announces Participation in CyberXchange, The World's Preeminent B2B Ecommerce Marketplace Dedicated to Cybersecurity

IGI's managed security solutions are now showcased on new online marketplace and mapped to leading cybersecurity frameworks

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / IGI (OTC:IMCI), today announced the availability of its Virtual CISO, Pen Testing, Incident Response, Nodeware's SaaS-based Vulnerability Monitoring, and additional services available on CyberXchange, the innovative new ecommerce marketplace dedicated to cybersecurity and compliance. For the first time CIOs, CISOs, and IT professionals can find and buy IGI's solutions mapped to the major cybersecurity frameworks such as SOC 2, PCI, CMMC, and NIST, bringing unprecedented visibility and efficiencies in building their cybersecurity programs.

Built on CyberXchange's proprietary mapping engine and AI platform called Harmony, IGI's solutions are available now at: https://cyberxchange.apptega.com/company/igi.

CyberXchange's underlying technology maps the world's leading cybersecurity products with over 10,000+ framework requirements, giving B2B buyers a new efficient way to filter and buy the products and services they need more efficiently than any other approach.

IGI's Cybersecurity Solutions Available on CyberXchange:

IGI Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO)

IGI Compliance Readiness Assessment

Nodeware® Vulnerability Management

IGI Incident Response

IGI Penetration Test

IGI Security Assessment

"We're thrilled to be a CyberXchange partner to help IT professionals and corporate leadership more easily evaluate and access our solutions in a new and innovative way," said Andrew Hoyen, President and COO of IGI. "Our clients span across all vertical markets, including manufacturing, financial, legal, logistics, and more-and CyberXchange gives us tremendous national exposure and reach to buyers seeking specific solutions mapped to industry frameworks. This is something every IT professional will get value from."

"We're excited to welcome IGI onto the CyberXchange platform to provide a completely new way for anyone searching for great cybersecurity products and services to quickly evaluate and buy these critical solutions," said Armistead Whitney, CEO of CyberXchange. "Through our unique mapping engine and AI platform, CyberXchange delivers the power of relevancy and choice for any buyer and budget-from big brands to verified emerging providers-all within a simple UI experience. IGI joining CyberXchange gives B2B customers an efficient new way to find and experience their solutions."

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a workforce spanning across the United States, IGI (Infinite Group, Inc.) works with organizations on all levels of IT security. Through the company's evolution from 1986 to today, we have continued to build on our strong foundation of securing information, systems, and technologies to become a leader in the cybersecurity field. IGI is the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igius.com and nodeware.com.

About CyberXchange

CyberXchange from Apptega is the first B2B ecommerce marketplace dedicated to cybersecurity. CyberXchange connects organizations of all sizes with verified vendors and products that map to a desired cybersecurity framework to address the ever-changing threat landscape and solve compliance challenges. Started in 2020, CyberXchange is based in Atlanta, GA and includes hundreds of solutions from top category leaders and emerging providers. For more information, visit: https://cyberxchange.apptega.com.

