Mentor Spaces Partners with National Association of African Americans in Human Resources to Cultivate Underrepresented Talent

Mentor Spaces to Provide Mentorship Opportunities for Black HR Professionals

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Mentor Spaces, a virtual mentorship platform that helps companies scale their diversity and inclusion efforts, announced today a partnership with the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources (NAAAHR) to support Black professionals working in human resources and foster group mentorship opportunities with NAAAHR members and corporate partners.

NAAAHR exists to provide a unique global forum for the career development of Black and African American human resources professionals. Incorporated in September 1998, NAAAHR is an inspirational and unique career development and networking powerhouse for Black and African American human resources practitioners. It provides networking, career opportunities, educational and professional development, mentorship and coaching, and resources in order to enhance the careers of its members and position them to be key contributors of the strategic direction of their organizations.

"We are continuously identifying new opportunities for our members to connect and grow their personal and professional networks via mentorship," said Erika Broadwater, National President of NAAAHR. "While the pandemic has prevented in-person mentorship opportunities, Mentor Spaces has found a new and innovative way for Black professionals to make virtual connections. We are thrilled to be partnering with Mentor Spaces to connect our members with the next generation of Black human resource professionals."

NAAAHR and Mentor Spaces will provide opportunities for members to become mentors on the Mentor Spaces platform in order to foster group mentorship and provide a resource for members to build inclusive talent pipelines across the United States. This includes an exclusive, private space on the Mentor Spaces platform, where they will have an opportunity to network with each other, communicate best practices and share experiences in their respective roles. This space will provide NAAAHR members with the opportunity to facilitate engagement between mentors from their respective organizations and early career professionals.

"NAAAHR has been providing the resources Black human resources professionals need to succeed in their careers and I'm honored to be working with an organization whose vision and mission is so strongly aligned with our own," said Chris Motley, founder and CEO, Mentor Spaces. "This partnership will allow NAAAHR members to have a voice on the Mentor Spaces platform and give them an opportunity to connect with underrepresented talent who want to learn more about HR."

To learn more about Mentor Spaces and join the Mentor Spaces community, visit: https://www.mentorspaces.com/

ABOUT MENTOR SPACES

Mentor Spaces is a virtual mentorship company for emerging Black and Latinx professionals that helps companies scale their diversity and inclusion efforts while advancing the careers of underrepresented minorities. The Mentor Spaces platform, which is currently used by more than 10,000 emerging Black and Latinx leaders, allows corporate mentors to communicate with prospective employees in career interest-based groups making it easier for companies to find, hire and retain diverse talent. Companies, from startups to Fortune 500s, use Mentor Spaces to build a diverse talent pipeline, improve retention and enhance corporate culture. Find great talent at mentorspaces.com.

ABOUT NAAAHR

NAAAHR (naaahr.org) exists to provide a unique global forum for the career development of Black and African American Human Resources professionals and students. The National Association of African Americans in Human Resources (NAAAHR) is an inspirational and unique career development and networking powerhouse for Black and African American Human Resources practitioners and those who are aligned with our goals to provide: Networking, Career Opportunities, Educational, Personal and Professional Development, Mentorship and Coaching coupled with tools, tips, best practices and resources.

Contact:

Meaghan McGrath

media@mentorspaces.com

SOURCE: Mentor Spaces

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609369/Mentor-Spaces-Partners-with-National-Association-of-African-Americans-in-Human-Resources-to-Cultivate-Underrepresented-Talent