BigWork Media: Serial Entrepreneur Nicholas Hunter is a Force in the Social Media Industry

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Nicholas Hunter, also well-known by the name NickYardy, is a 24 year-old entrepreneur who is taking over the social media space. Hunter primarily specializes in his social media marketing business, but also owns a clothing line and owns his own record label as a producer. He is also a skilled investor in the stock market in which he has made as much as $15,000 in just one day of trading stocks. Hunter is known for using his strong social media platform which boasts over 120,000 followers to help educate people on important subjects such as trading stocks. Hunter's drive to continually learn more and stay ahead of the competition has elevated him to the level of success he finds himself at today. He stated that he views himself as a "sponge" and strives to learn as much as he can in the 24 hours he's given each day. "We are all given the same 24 hours, it's what you do with that time that will determine your success," Hunter boldly stated.

When asked about creating a successful business Nicholas Hunter stated, "Every business started as a simple idea". For Hunter, his path to social media success started in 2009 when he joined Facebook and operated many online social groups. Fast-forward to 2020, where Hunter now manages seven very powerful social media pages with a staggering combined following of over 7 million people. Hunter began managing social media pages in 2017 when he realized how lucrative the space had become, and the potential for it to continue growing at a rapid rate. His most significant client success story to date is model Mikayla Saravia, also known as KKVSH. Hunter manages KKVSH, and successfully grew her account through his innovative growth strategies from a mere 1,000 fans to nearly 5 million. He strongly encourages all of his clients to interact with their fans on social media, creating personal relationships and driving engagement while doing so. It's through strategic efforts like this that Hunter has attained significant growth for all of his clients as well as himself.

Hunter shared that he has always had a strong passion for music since the time he was a child growing up in Jamaica before moving to the United States, so it's no surprise he is quickly becoming a prominent producer in the music scene. As the owner of his own record label, he manages many talented artists and has a knack for identifying undiscovered talent as well. Owning his own record label has been a goal of his for many years, and he has taken full advantage of his opportunities by signing some very skilled artists that are quickly gaining notoriety throughout the industry. Although he has helped many artists gain international recognition for their music, his newest project is an artist by the name of Beach Boii. Hunter is working hard to gain Beach Boii exposure throughout the music industry with the objective of elevating his artist to the mainstream level. At the same time, he is also focused on growing Beach Boii's social media following to further drive exposure of his music as well as his online presence.

If there is one thing that's certain, it's that Nicholas Hunter (NickYardy) can succeed at anything he undertakes. We highly recommend following him on social media, as he is well on his way to becoming a premier producer and entrepreneur in the social media industry. We can't wait to see what Nicholas does next, and we wish him the best in all of his future endeavors. He is definitely an entrepreneur to watch out for in 2021, as well as many years to come.

