Findit, Inc. Posts Investor Deck Highlighting The Findit Website, App and Our Services

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking management platform and online marketing service, has posted its Investor Shareholder and Membership investor deck on Findit website and as a converted video on YouTube.

The investor deck is comprised of 19 pages providing an insight into the problems in the social media sector and over search engine optimization and how Findit has created a platform that solves many of the problems facing individuals and businesses of any size that are looking to improve and increase their online web presence.

The investor deck provides an overview on slides 5 and 6 of how Findit works to solve the problems that so many people would like to solve, but until now, may not have heard about Findit.

In addition to outlining the problems so many people online face with social networking platforms that include algorithms that do not show you all of your friends or followers posts, Findit does not pick certain status updates posted to a friends or followers page and hide them from you. Anyone that you follow or that follows, you will see your posts in the Right Now feed under the Followers tab.

To view the investor deck in its original form, please visit Findit Investor Deck Click Here

Clark St. Amant of Findit, Inc. stated, "I recently viewed the Netflix documentary, The Social Dilemma, and it confirmed to me that I think Findit is doing things the right way by not controlling what a person who visits Findit sees. The member will see every one of the posts created by the member that they follow. We do not have algorithms in place that prevent certain posts from some of your followers or who you follow from appearing in your Right Now feed."

The Investor deck also provides an overview of success stories on the Case Study pages and also displays the revenue streams currently on Findit.

Findit is traded on the OTC Markets Pink sheets under the stock symbol FDIT. In the investor deck, we have included a comparable ad revenue slide based on numbers from social sites in 2019. The sites included are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIN, and Pinterest.

To view the investor deck in its original form, please visit Findit Investor deck Click Here

Sign up for Findit now and start to increase and improve your online web presence.

About Findit

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609566/Findit-Inc-Posts-Investor-Deck-Highlighting-The-Findit-Website-App-and-Our-Services