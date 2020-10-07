The vacuum packaging market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 1.16 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vacuum Packaging Market in Europe 2020-2024

The need to extend the shelf life is crucial in the packaging industry as it helps manufacturers keep products viable for sale for a longer time. It also ensures that the product reaches its destination before it perishes, thus reducing wastage. Vacuum packaging is effective in increasing the shelf life of products. It involves blocking of the air in the package and prevents the gas from leaking, thereby increasing the shelf life of products. Therefore, the rising focus on improving the shelf life of products is expected to drive the growth of the vacuum packaging market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growth in demand for sustainable packaging solutions will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Vacuum Packaging Market in Europe: Growth in Demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Growing concerns regarding the use of plastic and its impact on the environment have led to the introduction of new regulations that are compelling manufacturers to look for safe and sustainable packaging options. This is forcing vendors in the market to develop sustainable packaging solutions that use fewer materials and energy to manufacture, reduce transportation costs, and offer extended shelf life. For instance, in January 2018, Amcor pledged to make its products reusable or recyclable by 2025. Similarly, in July 2019, Berry Global Inc. (Berry Global) signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment to eliminate plastic pollution at its source. Such developments among vendors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the vacuum packaging market during the forecast period.

"The growing usage of high barrier plastics and the rising popularity of frozen food and ready meals will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Vacuum Packaging Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the vacuum packaging market in Europe by Raw Material (Polyethylene, Polyamide, EVOH, and Others) and Geography (Germany, UK, Russian Federation, and Rest of Europe).

Germany led the vacuum packaging market in Europe in 2019, followed by the UK, Russian Federation, and Rest of Europe respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Rest of Europe region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increased consumption of organic, natural, healthy, and locally sourced products.

