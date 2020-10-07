Online (Digital) Advertising Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 235760 Million by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Online Advertising Market by Type (Search Engine Marketing, Display Advertising, Classified, Mobile, Digital Video, Lead Generation, Rich Media), by Application (Automotive, BFSI, CPG, Education, Healthcare, Industrial, Media and Entertainment, Retail, ITES) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published on Valuates Reports .

The global Online Advertising market size is projected to reach USD 235760 Million by 2026, from USD 193200 Million in 2020 at a CAGR of 21.0% during 2021-2026.

Major factors expected to increase the growth of the online advertising market size are technological developments and rising digital spending. Online Advertising plays a critical role in all brands and companies. Online Advertising helps distinguish one company from others and aid in brand popularity.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE ONLINE ADVERTISING MARKET SIZE

Developments in the purchase of programmatic ads, the use of AI, and tremendous spending on digital advertising have contributed to the growth of the Online Advertising market size. In emerging economies, digital advertising spending on mobile social media channels provides marketers with successful targeting alternatives and enhanced conversion monitoring as these channels respond to consumer preferences.

Pay per click and search engine optimization have emerged as major trends in the industry and are, in turn, expected to drive the growth of the Online Advertising Market size. This high adoption of Pay per click and search engine optimization is due to cost-effectiveness.

ONLINE ADVERTISING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest Digital Advertising market share during the forecast period. North America's dominance is attributed to the rapidly growing investments associated with digital advertising, especially online advertising. Moreover, in terms of mobile use and online interaction, the area consists of highly conscious and mature users, which generates many opportunities for advertisers.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. India and China are the major markets in this area due to their growing adoption of technology, extensive urbanization, and industrialization. As a number of market participants, such as the food and beverage industry, enter the terrain, the Online Advertising Market's growth in this area is further reinforced.

ONLINE ADVERTISING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Online Advertising Breakdown Data by Type

Search Engine Marketing

Display Advertising

Classified

Mobile

Digital Video

Lead Generation

Rich Media

Others.

Online Advertising Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

BFSI

CPG

Education

Healthcare

Industrial

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Telecommunication and Information Technology-Enabled Services (ITES).

Key Companies

Amazon

Aol

Baidu

Facebook

Google

IAC

Linkedin

Microsoft

Twitter

Yahoo

