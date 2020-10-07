Maxsolar is building a ground-mounted, 11.5 MW solar plant near Wien where 150 Jura will graze.From pv magazine Germany. With Vienna hugely promoting renewables, power company Wien Energie has asked German project developer Maxsolar for an 11.5 MW photovoltaic, ground-mounted system on a former gravel dump. The project will have an agrivoltaic element as 150 Jura mountain sheep will graze between the 25,780 solar panels as "wandering lawnmowers" between April and October each year. The planners are also considering whether to include arable farming at the project. "In order to offer the sheep ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...