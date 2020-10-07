Deepak Agarwal on Sustainable Business Practices

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Sustainability in business has no doubt become a hot topic over the last decade. Companies who have addressed the need for sustainable business practices have been more positively positioned by their customers and the general public. Those that lag behind can be criticized by those in the public and often feel pressure from the public to adapt their practices and play catch-up. But what exactly does it mean to be a sustainable business?

For Deepak Agarwal, business founder and retail industry leader, business sustainability means committing to integrating a socially and environmentally sustainable mindset into the company strategy.

"No matter the size, it is possible for all businesses to lessen their impact on the environment by deploying a few small but impactful strategies," explained Dee Agarwal.

Formalize Remote Working

The hours employees spend commuting contribute to damaging emissions and negative environmental outcomes. While some companies have pursued work-from-home policies as a way to offer work-life balance and reduce the company's carbon footprint, this focus has been accelerated as a result of the global pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most companies have made the shift to virtual meetings and work arrangements. The benefits of virtual meetings and working hours on the environment mean less CO2 emissions from transportation. In addition, employees experience benefits including no commute and more time for family or hobbies. Employers also experience benefits from this virtual work environment. For example, with fewer employees in offices, office spaces require less energy and can save the business money on utility costs. As the world finds its new normal, companies should evaluate how virtual meetings and remote working policies can support the brand's sustainability goals.

Offer sustainable products and services

One of the most important ways that retail companies can operate in a sustainable manner is by offering eco-friendly products and services. By making sustainable products easy to find, retailers can play their part in improving environmental conditions.

For example, a few years ago, PETA exposed the practice of dog slaughter to produce leather gloves in China. This led many companies and leaders to take action, including Deepak Agarwal, who made the swift decision to immediately remove the sale of leather gloves and other animal-derived products from his online retailer, Choxi.com.

"After listening to activists speak out about inhumane business practices, we made the decision to pull all animal-derived products from Choxi. These products were not made sustainably or ethically, and it's important that as a brand we provided options consumers could feel good about and that did not harm our natural resources."

Be intentional about sustainability

Lastly, it is most important to be intentional about sustainability in all facets of your business. From the lighting in the office to large-scale operational plans, all parts are equally important in establishing a sustainable business and operating in an environmentally and socially sustainable manner.

Every company will have a different perspective and approach to sustainability. For some, it could be leveraging packaging that is only made from recyclables. For others it could be investing in cleaner energy transport options. Others may find that using their business as a tool of philanthropy can promote both environmental and social sustainability.

"Make sure that sustainability is woven into your business development from inception. If you are intentional at every step, it becomes ingrained in the way you conduct your business, and it becomes easier to continue these practices as your business grows."

