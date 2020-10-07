Select Vantage Inc. (SVI) Statement on Completion of ASIC Investigation

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Vantage Inc. is pleased to have been informed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) that its investigation into suspected contraventions of the Corporation Act in relation to trading in various securities has been completed, and that ASIC has decided it will not take any enforcement action.

Select Vantage looks forward to continuing to provide liquidity to Australian equity markets, as it does in 29 other countries around the world.

For further information please contact CASEY LARSEN on +44 (0) 7912 044569