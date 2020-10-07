Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Nächste Sensations-News! Firma wird immer wertvoller! Wann explodiert der Kurs?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.10.2020 | 17:16
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Select Vantage Inc. (SVI) Statement on Completion of ASIC Investigation

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Vantage Inc. is pleased to have been informed by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) that its investigation into suspected contraventions of the Corporation Act in relation to trading in various securities has been completed, and that ASIC has decided it will not take any enforcement action.

Select Vantage looks forward to continuing to provide liquidity to Australian equity markets, as it does in 29 other countries around the world.

For further information please contact CASEY LARSEN on +44 (0) 7912 044569

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.