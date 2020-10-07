Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Nächste Sensations-News! Firma wird immer wertvoller! Wann explodiert der Kurs?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.10.2020 | 17:44
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Milestone Scientific Inc.: Milestone Scientific to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl on October 13th

ROSELAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it will be presenting at the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl, which is being held virtually on October 13th - 16th, 2020.

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 13th at 2:30 p.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/37953. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Angie.Goertz@IssuerDirect.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its first ever "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information please visit our website: https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Contact:
David Waldman or Natalya Rudman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: 212-671-1020

SOURCE: Milestone Scientific Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/609573/Milestone-Scientific-to-Present-at-MicroCap-Rodeo-Best-Ideas-Bowl-on-October-13th

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.