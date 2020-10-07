Milestone Scientific Inc.: Milestone Scientific to Present at MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl on October 13th

ROSELAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it will be presenting at the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl, which is being held virtually on October 13th - 16th, 2020.

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 13th at 2:30 p.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/37953. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Angie.Goertz@IssuerDirect.com.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Bowl

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its first ever "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 25 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 25 companies represented as one of their best ideas. For more information please visit our website: https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Contact:

David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020

SOURCE: Milestone Scientific Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609573/Milestone-Scientific-to-Present-at-MicroCap-Rodeo-Best-Ideas-Bowl-on-October-13th