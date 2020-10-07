The global allergy rhinitis drugs market size is poised to grow by USD 2.4 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005668/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Allergy Rhinitis Drugs Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

This growing awareness about allergic rhinitis has proved critical in helping patients get treated in the early stages of the disease. It also increases the chances of accurate diagnosis by physicians. Globally, the prevalence of allergic rhinitis has increased, and there is an increase in the number of initiatives to increase awareness about the disease.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major allergy rhinitis drugs market growth came from the Antihistamines segment. They are increasingly being used as a first-line approach to prevent or relieve the symptoms of allergic rhinitis. One of the major factors associated with market growth in this segment is the growing number of companies investing in the development of intranasal antihistamines for the treatment of allergic rhinitis.

North America was the largest allergy rhinitis drugs market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of allergic rhinitis and the availability of a wide range of drugs for the treatment of rhinitis allergy will significantly influence allergy rhinitis drugs market growth in this region.

The global allergy rhinitis drugs market is fragmented. Alcon Inc., ALK-Abello AS, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Stallergenes Greer Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this allergy rhinitis drugs market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global allergy rhinitis drugs market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/allergy-rhinitis-drugs-market-industry-analysis

Increasing Demand for Over-The-Counter Medicines will be a Key Market Trend

Patients with mild allergies often self-medicate with over-the-counter drugs.These over-the-counter pills that do not require a written prescription from a healthcare professional can be directly purchased from pharmacies. In addition, these over-the-counter drugs have increased the practice of self-medication among individuals. Self-medication also reduces the pressure of medical services. Therefore, patients are inclined toward over-the-counter drugs, which in turn positively impacts the market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Allergy Rhinitis Drugs Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist allergy rhinitis drugs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the allergy rhinitis drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the allergy rhinitis drugs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of allergy rhinitis drugs market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Antihistamines Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Intranasal corticosteroids Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Immunotherapies Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alcon Inc.

ALK-Abello AS

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Merck Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Stallergenes Greer Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005668/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/