The Serial Entrepreneur and Venture Capitalist Also Receives GOLD CEO World Award for Entrepreneur of the Year

Julie M. Meyer, CEO ofVIVA Investment Partners (VIP), the Swiss private equity firm and renowned financier, has been honored by both the Stevie Award for Women in Business and the CEO World Awards with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades of successful entrepreneurship, global leadership and female mentorship. Meyer was also named Entrepreneur of the Year by the CEO World Awards for her accomplishments at the helm of VIP and her continued work as founder of EntrepreneurCountry (EC) and Follow the Entrepreneur (FTE).

"I'm proud to be honored by The Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the CEO World Awards for my life-long efforts to promote entrepreneurship throughout the globe, which includes furthering the role of women in that journey," said Julie M. Meyer, CEO of VIVA Investment Partners. "I look forward to continuing my journey to build system-level solutions that solve the challenges of society and industry by putting the entrepreneur at the heart of both."

Julie M. Meyer is a female business and entrepreneurial force and accomplished global business leader that has led successful investment activity in Europe and around the world creating game-changing, category-defining businesses. In addition to leading VIP, Meyer founded EntrepreneurCountry (EC), a global community of 325,000 digital citizens which enables individuals to build their personal economies. She is also the creator of the Ecosystem Economics Digital Playbook, for which she was honored with a prestigious honorary PhD from Warwick University.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In a year like no other in our lifetimes, we've produced a cohort of amazing, Stevie-winning women, organizations, and achievements like no other. We congratulate all winners."

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

CEO World Awards celebrate the achievements of leaders, executives, and their management teams behind the year's most outstanding initiatives and achievements. This annual awards program recognizes individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

For a complete list of the 2020 CEO World Award winners announced today, visit https://ceoworldawards.com/winners/2020-business-awards-winners/

About VIVA Investment Partners:

VIVA Investment Partners was founded by successful entrepreneurs and venture capital investors to acquire equity stakes in and provide financing to established alternative asset managers (fund investments) and emerging growth companies (direct investments). To learn more about VIP, visit www.vivapartners.net/, or email Liz Whelan at liz@lwprconsulting.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About the CEO World Awards

CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and their management teams from organizations in every industry and of every size in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and the USA, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean Central and South America, Middle East and Africa. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. Learn more about the CEO World Awards at https://ceoworldawards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005799/en/

Contacts:

Liz Whelan

liz@lwprconsulting.com

+1 (312) 315-0160