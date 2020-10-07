ECA Marketing, Inc.: ECA Marketing To Host Client Prospecting Summit For Financial Advisors and Life Insurance Agents

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / ECA Marketing, Inc., based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has announced that they are hosting a four-day virtual summit on client prospecting called "Cracking the Prospecting Code." This free event is for life insurance agents and financial advisors who want to take their client prospecting to the next level. The event will feature some of the world's top experts on prospecting and generating leads for the financial services industry. Attendees will be discovering the secrets for building a robust pipeline of prospects from experts like top industry sales trainer from the UK, Bernie De Souza, and MDRT Top of the Table agents like Van Mueller, Tom Love and David McKnight, Scott Brooks and Mike Kaselnak. ECA Marketing is a leading distributor of fixed life and annuity products to financial advisors. More about the "Cracking the Prospecting Code" virtual summit can be found on www.crackingtheprospectingcode.com.

Kyle Kilgard, Vice President of Special Markets at ECA Marketing, said, "During this virtual summit, Financial Professionals will discover brand-new secrets for building a robust pipeline from the experts. These secrets can help them stop chasing shiny objects and get their prospecting on track again; ultimately reversing the slowdown in their practice. They will see how in just 30 days with these secrets their prospecting pipelines will be filled to overflowing again. We highly encourage Financial Professionals to register for 'Cracking the Prospecting Code.' It's 100% free. The attendees will experience the difference in having the right plan and what that can do for them in their prospecting. Those attending have zero risk and will be given an opportunity to get a free toolbox to help rev up their prospecting."

The summit host will be Jeffrey Thompson, FLMI, who is a direct response marketing and copywriting expert and sales trainer. He is the host of Quantum Marketing Radio and the developer of the Quantum Marketing System. He was previously a national sales trainer for a division of AIG and he has personally closed almost $350 million of life settlement transactions in less than 18 months.

Van Mueller, one of the speakers at the virtual summit, is a 30-year MDRT member with 1 Court of the Table and 25 Top of the Table qualifications. He has 43 years of experience as an insurance agent and was given the 2010 Advisor of the Year award by Senior Market Advisor.

Another expert speaker for the summit is bestselling author and public speaker Bernie De Souza. He has worked with international sports teams, Olympians such as Daley Thompson and Linford Christie. He has spoken on stages with international speakers like Robert Kiyosaki, Les Brown, Alan Pease, Big Al, and others, with audiences in several continents.

Scott Brooks, creator of the BHFM marketing and sales advisor coaching program, will also be speaking at the virtual summit. He has been an investment advisor representative since 1987 and he has directly managed more than $100 million in client assets.

David McKnight, another speaker for the summit, is a bestselling author and the creator of The Power of Zero. For the past 20 years, he has helped thousands of Americans in taking the road towards the zero percent tax bracket. He was a Focus Speaker at the MDRT global annual meeting in Toronto, Canada and is a multiple Top of the Table qualifier.

ECA Marketing offers a number of advantages as a provider of fixed life and annuity products to financial advisors. They are most noted for their world class service from more than 25 experienced annuity and life sales consultants and just as many back-office staff to track and manage cases, contracting as well as their in-house underwriter. Other advantages include: Access to Firelight for online annuity applications, i-Pipeline for online life insurance applications, ECA Partner discounts, agent education and online contracting just to name a few.

ECA Marketing offers fixed and indexed annuity products for 9,000 independent agents in all 50 states and several territories. They also specialize in premium financing, estate planning, wealth transfer concepts, business markets, infinite banking, and all traditional life insurance. ECA agents benefit from the power of NFP, ECA's parent company, which is one of the biggest distributors of life insurance in the US, with an annual target premium of $600 million.

Those interested in learning more about the services offered by ECA Marketing may want to check out their website at www.ecamarketing.com, or contact them by calling 800-356-4189.

