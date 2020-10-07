Launch and pricing by Eutelsat S.A. of a €600 million 1.500 per cent Eurobond due 2028 to refinance its bonds due June 2021

Regulatory News:

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) today announced the successful issue by Eutelsat S.A., of 8-year senior unsecured bonds (the "Bonds") for a total of €600 million.

Eutelsat has taken advantage of the current competitive market environment to raise long-term financing with an 8-year maturity on attractive terms. The transaction was well received by a diversified investor base, demonstrating the market's confidence in Eutelsat's long-term business model.

The Bonds will be issued at 99.619 per cent and will be redeemed at 100 per cent of their principal amount at maturity. They will have a coupon of 1.500 per cent per annum and will be cleared through Euroclear France, Clearstream and Euroclear. An application will be made for the Bonds to be listed on the Official List, and admitted to trading on the regulated market, of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Bonds will mature on 13 October 2028. Delivery and settlement are expected on 13 October 2020.

The Bonds will be used to fully redeem the €500 million principal amount bonds issued in June 2016 at a fixed rate of 1.125 per cent per annum and due June 2021, as well as for general corporate purposes. The net proceeds of the Bonds will be temporarily invested in short-term, low-risk, liquid investments until they are used for their stated purpose.

This transaction allows Eutelsat to extend its debt maturity profile at compelling conditions.

Global Coordinators: MUFG, Crédit Agricole CIB

Joint-bookrunners: Helaba, IMI Intesa Sanpaolo, SMBC Nikko

About the Bonds:

Issuer: Eutelsat S.A.

Amount: €600 million

Coupon: 1.500 per cent

Maturity: 13 October 2028

Settlement Date: 13 October 2020

Market: Official List and Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

Prohibition of sales to European Economic Area and United Kingdom retail investors

No action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make available any Bonds to any retail investor in the European Economic Area or the United Kingdom. For the purposes of this provision:

(a) the expression "retail investor" means a person who is one (or more) of the following:

(i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or

(ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; and

(b) the expression an "offer" includes the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Bonds to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe the bonds.

Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

France

The Bonds have only been and will only be offered or sold or cause to be offered or sold, directly or indirectly to and distribution of any offering material relating to the Bonds have been and will be made in France only to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation and Article L.411-2 I° of the French Code monétaire et financier.

United States of America

Neither this document nor any copy of it may be taken, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States its territories or possessions or to any US person (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")). This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The Bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act The Bonds have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and Eutelsat S.A. does not intend to make a public offer of the Bonds in the United States. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of United States securities law and other applicable laws.

United Kingdom

This document is distributed only to, and is directed only at persons who (i) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) fall within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order, or (iii) are outside the United Kingdom and to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Neither this document nor any of its contents must be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available to relevant persons only and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

Republic of Italy

The offering of the Bonds has not been registered with the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa pursuant to Italian securities legislation and this document shall not be distributed in the Republic of Italy (Italy) except (i) to qualified investors (investitori qualificati), as defined pursuant to Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No. 1129 of 14 June 2017 (the "PD Regulation") and any applicable provision of Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended (the "Financial Services Act") and/or Italian CONSOB regulations; or in other circumstances which are exempted from the rules on public offerings pursuant to Article 1 of the PD Regulation, Article 34-ter of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended from time to time, and the applicable Italian laws. The distribution of copies of this document or any other document relating to the Bonds in the Republic of Italy under (i) or (ii) above must (a) be made by an investment firm, bank or financial intermediary permitted to conduct such activities in the Republic of Italy in accordance with the Italian Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No.20307 of 15 February 2018 (as amended from time to time) and Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, as amended (the "Banking Act") and (b) comply with any other applicable laws and regulations or requirement imposed by CONSOB, the Bank of Italy (including the reporting requirements, where applicable, pursuant to Article 129 of the Banking Act and the implementing guidelines of the Bank of Italy, as amended from time to time) and/or any other Italian authority.

This announcement may include projections and other "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such projections or statements reflect the current views of Eutelsat Communications or its subsidiaries about future events and financial performance. No assurance can be given that such events or performance will occur as projected or at all and actual results may differ materially from these projections.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005818/en/

Contacts:

Media

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Investors

Joanna Darlington

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 35 30

jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Cédric Pugni

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 31 54

cpugni@eutelsat.com