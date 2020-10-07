Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Now Serving Hungry Customers In Orlando

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Walk-On's has expanded their reach even further with the opening of their new Sports Bistreaux in Orlando, which opened on July 27, 2020.

Walk-On's is a popular sports bar that serves Cajun cuisine made from fresh ingredients. Its menu includes Bayou Pasta tossed in a crawfish cream sauce and topped with loads of fried shrimp and a Surf and Turf Burger in a brioche bun piled with blackened shrimp, caramelized onions, jack, a thousand islands and pickles. Whether it's for game day, cocktail night, a family dinner or a date, Walk-On's is happy to serve the residents of Orlando, Florida.

Walk-On's was founded by Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, who quickly became friends during their time as walk-ons (unrecruited and unsigned athletes) on the Louisiana State University basketball team. They did not receive much actual playing time, but while being with the team, they traveled across the country and were able to visit some great restaurants and sports bars. They soon realized the demand for a similar concept in Baton Rouge.

Landry and Warner had little business experience and financial backing, but they were determined to make their dream a reality. Their hard work, dedication and commitment to their vision paid off when Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar opened on September 9, 2003. Over the next few years, Walk-On's continued to expand as they tried to fulfill their mission of delivering a memorable game day experience with a taste of Louisiana - created by an All-American team.

In 2012, Walk-On's was awarded the #1 sports bar in America by ESPN. In 2015, NFL All-Pro Quarterback Drew Brees became a co-owner. In 2017, it was named a winner for the Nation's Restaurant News Menu. In 2020, it was crowned #1 on Entrepreneur's 2020 Top New Franchises Ranking. Today, Walk-On's has over 100 locations in the works across 15 different states.

Walk-On's sports bar in Orlando FL is located at 8151 International Drive. It is open for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery every day from 11AM to midnight. To ensure the safety of their guests and employees, Walk-On's implements enhanced sanitation standards and procedures. Right now, it is running a Happy Hour promo every Monday to Friday from 3:30PM - 6:30PM and 9:00PM until closing time. During the Happy Hour, they serve certain alcoholic beverages and starters at low prices, ranging from $3 to $6. They also do Hospitality Monday, where hospitality industry employees can come in on Mondays and get 2-for-1 packages for certain alcoholic beverages plus a 25% discount on all food items (excluding the Cajun ribeye).

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux often receives rave reviews from their customers. One of their customers commented in Yelp, "I've eaten at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux a couple of times since they opened. Both times, we were seated immediately, and the service was excellent. On my most recent visit, we ordered Boom Boom Tacos ($12.00), Devils on Horseback ($13.00), Cheese Fries ($14.00), Surf & Turf Burger ($14.00), Blackened Fish Tacos ($12.00), Kids Chicken Nuggets ($7.00), Watermelon Strawberry Lemonade ($3.49), Beignets ($6.00) and Bread Pudding ($8.00). The surf & turf burger was exceptional and probably the best entree ordered. They used good quality meat and put a nice sear on it. It was thick but still had a crispy edge. There was a ton of shrimp placed on top and the seasoning was very good. The loaded fries are a winner and so is the Krispy Kreme donut bread pudding."

In another glowing Yelp review, a loyal customer wrote, "Looking for a spot to eat dinner and came across this gem. Service was very good, and the Toijun was great. The food was an upscale menu for a sports bar, and I was very impressed. Shrimp and grits were absolutely delicious. The Krispy Kreme bread pudding was phenomenal. We will return."

Walk-On's does more than just serve mouthwatering Cajun food. In 2019, Walk-On's established the Walk-On's Game On Foundation, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to rebuilding and refurbishing youth sports facilities. The company believes that, through working with Walk-On's customers, they can help give children a safer and better place to play. They are also running a relief kitchen for victims of Hurricane Laura in the Lake Charles area.

Interested parties may visit the sports bar to check out the newest Walk-On's in Orlando. Customers may also connect with Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux via social media to stay up to date with their news and announcements.

