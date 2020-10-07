The global anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market size is poised to grow by USD 2.96 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 20% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis

Despite the availability of several approved therapies for the treatment of advanced and recurring carcinomas, the adverse effects of these treatments may reduce patient adherence. Anaplastic lymphoma kinase has emerged as a promising solution for NSCLC treatments as these drugs work on the target directly with higher efficacy than conventional therapies. ALK inhibitors can act on tumors with ALK variations such as echinoderm microtubule associated protein like 4 (EML4)-ALK translocations. Strong research and development and positive clinical trials of late-stage molecules will further boost the popularity of ALK inhibitors among medical practitioners and patients. The high target affinity and specificity of ALK inhibitors will be one of the significant factors driving the growth of the market.

Report Highlights:

The major anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market growth came from second-generation ALK inhibitors segment. The high prevalence of lung cancer, strong pipeline development, and recent approvals are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the anaplastic lymphoma kinase market in this segment. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the first-generation and third generation ALK inhibitors segment.

North America was the largest anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lung cancer and the high sales of approved ALK inhibitors will significantly drive anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market is concentrated. AstraZeneca Plc, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Bio-Techne Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/anaplastic-lymphoma-kinase-alk-inhibitors-market-industry-analysis

Approvals of Combination Therapies and the Extension of the Application of ALK Inhibitors will be a Key Market Trend

The high efficacy of ALK inhibitors in the treatment of NSCLC has encouraged vendors to perform additional clinical trials for expanding its application to various other oncology indications. Vendors are also studying the effects of ALK inhibitors in combination therapies to enhance their efficacy in cancer treatment. The approvals of such combination therapies and the extension of the application of ALK inhibitors will broaden its customer base. Such factors will consequently boost ALK inhibitors market growth.

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market vendors

