Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, October 7
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
(The "Company")
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Ordinary Shares: SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Date of purchase: 7 October 2020
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 491,680 shares
Lowest price per share 0.3315
Highest price per share 0.3330
Trading venueLondon
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 491,680 shares
Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 0.332571
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above transaction, the Company holds 58,912,770 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 506,751,979 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
For further information:
|Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson
|020 7658 6000
|J.P. Morgan Cazenove
William Simmonds / Jeremie Birnbaum
|020 7742 4000
|Northern Trust:
Jingjing Qi
|01481 745529
|FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla / Meth Tanyanyiwa
|020 3727 1000