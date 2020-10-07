The global anesthesia devices market size is poised to grow by USD 1.61 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis

The increasing integration of technological advancements is one of the key factors expected to boost anesthesia devices market size growth during the forecast period. Technological advancements help the stakeholders of the healthcare industry to focus on improving the precision and effectiveness of anesthesia delivery, increasing patient safety, and minimizing the wastage of anesthetic gas. New generation anesthesia devices are further focusing on reducing the instances of accidental incidents during anesthesia delivery by incorporating safety features. These technologically advanced devices also help clinicians to work closely with patients while eliminating the need for extra-long breathing circuits and preventing any losses to the system compliance.

Report Highlights:

The major anesthesia devices market growth came from the anesthesia delivery machines segment. These machines include mobile anesthesia delivery machines and standalone anesthesia delivery machines. Mobile anesthesia delivery machines are mounted on a trolley or compact machines. The mobility and ease of use features of such systems make them ideal for remote community hospitals and field use. The standalone anesthesia delivery machine is an integrated system solution designed for a ceiling pendant or wall mount. The several advantages of these anesthesia delivery machines are expected to fuel their demand during the forecast period.

North America was the largest anesthesia devices market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Improved healthcare infrastructure, an increasing number of surgeries being performed under general anesthesia, and a growing prevalence of chronic diseases and their related risk factors will significantly drive anesthesia devices market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global anesthesia devices market is fragmented. Ambu AS, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Dragerwerk AG Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Smiths Group Plc, and Teleflex Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this anesthesia devices market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global anesthesia devices market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising Demand for Disposable Anesthesia Devices will be a Key Market Trend

The rising demand for disposable anesthesia devices will also drive anesthesia devices market growth during the forecast period. Several end-users are increasingly preferring disposable devices because of the growing need for preventing infections. The use of these devices is not only cost-effective and efficient but also offers improved safety. As these devices are made from plastic materials, they can be economically disposed of after single use while eliminating the risk of cross-contamination. Several organizations also recommend the use of disposable anesthesia devices. Such benefits will result in a rapid increase in the adoption of disposable anesthesia devices, which will further accelerate the market growth.

Anesthesia Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist anesthesia devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anesthesia devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anesthesia devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anesthesia devices market vendors

