TLG IMMOBILIEN SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED FIRST VIRTUAL GENERAL MEETING, ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.96 PER SHARE AND SUCCESSFUL DISPOSALS
Following its successful disposal strategy of selling non-core properties and thus increasing the focus on core assets of mainly offices in top German cities, TLG signed further disposals of retail properties located in various locations across Germany at a price of approx. €45 million and above book value. This concludes the year-to-date signed disposals to approx. €630 million of primarily retail properties sold above book value. The freed-up funds and resources strengthen the Company's liquidity and capital structure.
The results of the general meeting are published on the Company's website under the following link: https://ir.tlg.eu/websites/tlg/English/5000/hauptver-_br-_sammlung.html
