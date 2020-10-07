The global asparagus market size is poised to grow by USD 4.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis

The wide applications of asparagus is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Asparagus is considered medicinal because it aids in maintaining the cholesterol level and blood pressure level. As a vegetable, asparagus is popularly used in ready-to-eat food products. It also has high vitamin K content that helps in blood clotting. Asparagus is also a rich source of vitamin B which aids in regulating amino acid homocysteine, which in excess can pose a serious risk to the heart. Asparagus also has good anti-inflammatory properties and high levels of antioxidants, both of which help in reducing the risk of heart diseases.

Report Highlights:

The major asparagus market growth came from the fresh vegetables segment. The growing demand for fresh vegetables and the rising awareness about the various benefits of asparagus are driving the growth of the fresh asparagus market segment. Fresh asparagus is preferred over canned and frozen asparagus, primarily in developed countries such as the US and across Europe. Therefore, the asparagus market growth in the fresh segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Europe was the largest asparagus market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing population in the region and the increasing consumption of fresh and healthy products will significantly drive asparagus market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global asparagus market is fragmented. Altar Produce LLC, BETA Agroindustrial Complex, Crystal Valley Products, Danper Trujillo SAC, Limgroup BV, Mazzoni Spa, T&G Global Ltd., Teboza BV, Virú SA, and Walker Brothers Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this asparagus market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global asparagus market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising Demand for Organic Asparagus will be a Key Market Trend

The rising demand for organic asparagus, one of the key asparagus market trends, will also drive market growth. Organic asparagus is produced using pest management and fertilization methods, which do not include synthetic compounds. They are available in puree, fresh, powdered, and frozen forms. The number of cultivators of organic asparagus is increasing every year due to the high demand from North America and Europe. Asparagus cultivators are concentrating on increasing their yield to meet the growing demand.

Asparagus Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist asparagus market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the asparagus market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the asparagus market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of asparagus market vendors

