Autism Geniuses of the World: Autism Community Honors Maribel Rueda and Esteban Barriga, From New England for Their Advocacy in the Latino Community During Hispanic Heritage Month

Each year, Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, by celebrating the histories, cultures, and contributions of American citizens who leave marks in our communities and touch our hearts.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson. It was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover 30 days beginning on September 15 and ending on October 15. It was enacted into law on August 17, 1988, on the approval of Public Law 100-402.

Maribel Rueda and Esteban Barriga, Founders of (AGW)

"I become numb with emotions when summarizing my life as a Latina advocate and mother of a child with autism," says Maribel Rueda. Founder of Autism Geniuses of The World as she tracked back those memories of that time in April 1999, when she discovered her first-born Esteban was autistic, he could not speak. His future would be living in a group home. Their lives changed as they faced an unknown road called autism when resources for an autism diagnosis 20 years ago were very few. What became more difficult to accept was watching Esteban's father walk away from his life and giving up paternal rights. A story that would change Maribel and Esteban's future and help hundreds of families in the U.S. and Internationally and inspire a mother and son to create awareness of what it means to be autistic.

Her unpredicted journey empowered this great mother to learn all she needed about autism and improve Esteban's and others' quality of life who struggled with acceptance, resources, and the tools required at home to manage a family member with autism. Autism Geniuses of the World started in her home with a computer connecting with parents in the U.S. and Internationally and sharing their experiences as parents of autistic children. In 2020, the CDC reported that approximately 1 in 54 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls.

Esteban and Boston Commissioner William Gross, receiving the Commendation Plaque

Maribel and Esteban are the proud founders of Autism Geniuses of the World. Established in 2013, (AGW) Autism Geniuses of The World is a non-profit organization run by active members in the U.S. and Latin America, dedicated to raising awareness about the autism spectrum through different programs. They aim to educate parents and families of autistic children to create an environment conducive to their development within a family and social nucleus. Internationally their goal is to build schools for autistic children in Latin America. For the past four years that have provided resources, training, and collaborated with Autismo Escuintla E5 in Guatemala, where there are no special education settings. In the U.S. (Boston), they plan to continue supporting transitional programs to help adults in the spectrum find jobs and become more independent.

Esteban, who is twenty-four, has taken college courses at MassBay, works, and advocates in the U.S. and Latin American about autism. He has received multiple recognitions in the city of Boston for his advocacy and recently the commissioner's commendation plaque for feeding 105 disabled families during the Covid-19 pandemic. Esteban was concerned for disable families who could not stand at food bank lines. He collected $8200 in grocery cards and mailed them to families all around Massachusetts. The Boston Latino community selected Maribel and Esteban as one of the 30 Amplifylatinx2020 honorees for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Esteban mailing grocery food cards to disable families during COVID pandemic

Their organization (AGW) Autism Geniuses of The World has received multiple recognitions and awards internationally and, in the U.S., including the Boston Commissioner's Commendation Plaque, feeding 105 disabled families during the 2020 Pandemic, Mayor Marty Walsh Recognition for advocacy, and contributions to youths with disabilities in the Greater Boston Community. Guatemala Government Recognition, Awareness Campaign Guatemala 2016 for bringing training to over 200 teachers on Autism, Honoree for Hispanic Heritage Month 2015 and 2016, Renaissance Charter Public School, El Planeta PowerMeter 2015, made the list of most influential Latinos in Boston Top 100. Also, featured in media outlets such as Yahoo Business News, Boston Globe, El Planeta, Boston CBS News, Nasdaq, Bloomberg, the Ellen Show, and more

Maribel is an incredibly proud mother who has overcome many obstacles raising now two boys in the spectrum. She shares her experience to teach families of autistic children that they are not alone navigating the world of autism. Her personal stories have helped many Latino families accept autism and embrace it. She encourages all parents, relatives, friends, caregivers, or educators to share their stories with the world. Sharing personal stories of acceptance, triumph, and inclusion and honoring one's journey will increase Autism Awareness. To learn more about Autism Geniuses of The World, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AutismGeniuses.

"Our mission has always been to change how the world sees those who live with autism and continue to support, educate and grow one genius at a time," Maribel and Esteban.

Maribel Rueda

978-908-8900

SOURCE: Autism Geniuses of the World

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609595/Autism-Community-Honors-Maribel-Rueda-and-Esteban-Barriga-From-New-England-for-Their-Advocacy-in-the-Latino-Community-During-Hispanic-Heritage-Month