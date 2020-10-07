WheelHouse IT, Managed Service Specialists, Recognized for 2020 Achievements

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / WheelHouse IT continues to gain widespread recognition for its competence in Managed Services, winning several awards in its field for 2020. The company's variety of high-quality services serves multiple verticals in several locations allowing them to simultaneously offer Managed IT Services in Long Island, New York City, Los Angeles, South Florida, Iowa, and Arkansas. While more businesses are making use of their services, WheelHouse IT continues to build a reputation for their incredible line of amenities.

WheelHouse IT Has Gained Important Recognition and Awards

WheelHouse IT provides unique, quality Managed Services in South Florida and New York City, and the company's rapid growth has allowed them to obtain several awards that demonstrate a mastery of numerous services and competencies within a short time frame.

As a provider of Managed Services for New York City businesses, the company has ranked #94 on the ChannelFutures MSP 501, a leader in cataloging the most effective IT services in the entire world. This is an impressive feat for a relatively young company. The company's tenacity was also recognized by a place on the prestigious 2017 Inc. 500 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and continues to make the Inc. list year after year.

The rapid influx of customers and brand recognition is not the only thing that sets the company apart. The Managed Service Provider (MSP) in Fort Lauderdale has a broad vision that has helped them operate in numerous fields. Now, they have attained HIPAA Verified status with a Compliancy Group HIPAA Seal of Compliance, and as a Microsoft Partner were named a Microsoft Southeast Partner of the Year.

It is clear this company is broadening its horizons and working to meet the needs of a diverse customer base. The capability to provide expert services on indispensable brands sets WheelHouse IT apart from many other MSPs and has been crucial to their success.

How WheelHouse IT Developed as a Managed Service Provider

The history of WheelHouse IT begins as two companies merged, one provided Managed Services on Long Island and in New York City, and the other based in South Florida. Once AE Technology Group and 4 Corner IT had joined forces, the company quickly moved to advance the brand. Aligning with high-end brands such as Microsoft, Dell, Cisco, and Amazon, and creating an expansive service area, the company provides quality services and support for their clients that minimize threats to their business and allow them to confidently operate in an ever-changing world.

The companies that utilize WheelHouse IT receive enterprise-class IT support and custom services to suit each business' unique needs. Everything from risk assessment and Microsoft 365 implementation to disaster preparedness and recovery are valued services that the company provides.

While WheelHouse IT continues to gain steam, one thing is certain- this company is not finished winning awards and gaining recognition for their contributions to the field. The company's rise from two separate entities into a veritable IT powerhouse is the stuff about which case studies are made.

CONTACT:

Rory Cooksey

news@wheelhouseit.com

877.771.2384 x 2

SOURCE: WheelHouse IT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609618/WheelHouse-IT-Managed-Service-Specialists-Recognized-for-2020-Achievements