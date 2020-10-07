Technavio has been monitoring the AOI Market market and it is poised to grow by 894.39 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 24.06% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 894.39 mn.

GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG, are some of the major market participants.

The increasing adoption of smart manufacturing is one of the major factors driving the market.

The APAC region will contribute 65% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Koh Young Technology Inc., Mek Europe BV, Mirtec Co. Ltd., Mycronic AB, Nordson Corp., OMRON Corp., Saki Corp., Test Research Inc., and Viscom AG are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of smart manufacturing will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market is segmented as below:

Type 2D AOI Systems 3D AOI Systems

Geographic Landscape APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automatic optical inspection market report covers the following areas:

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Size

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Trends

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advent of collaborative robots for assembly and testing as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic optical inspection market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Automatic Optical Inspection Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic optical inspection market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic optical inspection market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic optical inspection market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automatic optical inspection market vendors

