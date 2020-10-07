"COVID-19: The Greatest Cover Up In History - From Wuhan To The White House" Exposes Government Corruption & Malfeasance

~ EXPLOSIVE NEW DETAILS ABOUT THE US GOVERNMENT'S REACTION TO THE VIRUS REVEALED IN THIS UNPRECEDENTED EXAMINATION OF THE PANDEMIC BY DYLAN HOWARD-THE FEARLESS JOURNALIST LABELLED A "RELENTLESS INVESTIGATOR" BY DR. PHIL McGRAW-IN COLLABORATION WITH BRITISH REPORTER AND AUTHOR DOMINIC UTTON ~

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the final days of 2019, a new and deadly virus was quietly spreading through the city of Wuhan, China. Within six months it would kill half a million people worldwide, infect a further 10 million, and change the way all of us live, work and play forever. Now, for the first time, the real story of the greatest global crisis of the age can be told in "COVID-19: THE GREATEST COVER UP IN HISTORY," released today.

Investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Dominic Utton, collaborating from New York and London-infection hotspots in what would become two of the worst-hit nations on earth - have together mapped the rise, spread and impact of the virus… and uncovered some explosive revelations.

"This book delivers the unfettered truth about what is undoubtedly the biggest political scandal of our time," said Howard.

"It shows in unprecedented detail how governments in China, the UK and the US not only failed to protect their citizens from the threat of the disease-but actively conspired to put their own political and economic ideologies above the lives of ordinary people."

From early attempts by Beijing to silence any reports of the new virus, to the inability of the WHO to act decisively; from warnings received and ignored by President Trump to decisions taken by the UK government that directly led to the loss of tens of thousands of lives; from whispers of military experiments to outlandish 5G conspiracy theories, Howard and Utton separate fact from fiction, science from hysteria… and expose a trail of dead bodies, willful mismanagement, incompetence, arrogance, deliberate cover-ups and outrageous lies that raise serious questions about who is really responsible for the hundreds of thousands killed by COVID-19.

Through vigorous investigations, dedicated reporting and exclusive first-person sourcing, "COVID-19: THE GREATEST COVER UP IN HISTORY" unearths a more complex understanding of the rise, spread, and consequences of the first six months of the pandemic than has yet been seen… and exposes shocking revelations about the roles and motivations of the American and British governments in the crisis.

The book's revelations include:

The first detailed account of how the COVID pandemic unfolded highlights how Western governments borrowed tactics from the Chinese playbook to hide their own deadly mistakes and true motivations

For the first time in full detail, how China's social media crackdown helped spread the virus

social media crackdown helped spread the virus The inside story on how the World Health Organization failed its pandemic mission

The British Government's mismanagement with the first forensic account of how UK politicians caused a catastrophe

Secret Republican Party document reveals how US politicians doubled down on false conspiracy theories to divert blame from their deadly mistakes

Details the first analysis of how fake news led to lives being lost

The truth behind the Bill Gates conspiracy theories

The corruption and ineptitude of the US government that led to hundreds of thousands of deaths, and calls for the president be to be held to account

How the UK has fallen out of love with its Prime Minister Boris Johnson and why the public won't forgive him for his "one rule for us, another rule for you" response to the pandemic.

Added Utton: "The true story of COVID-19 is not just that of a silent killer that suddenly invaded the world… it's the scandal of a global tragedy that could have-and should have-been prevented."

The real number of deaths and infections from the virus will never be known. The figures have not only been underreported in China-but also by supposedly-transparent governments in the West for reasons less connected with public safety and more to do with their own mendacity, incompetence and corruption.

Written with the urgency and tension of a thriller novel but grounded in rigorously factual reporting, "COVID-19: THE GREATEST COVER UP IN HISTORY" is the essential read on the most horrifying scandal of our age.

The book, published by Skyhorse Publishing, Inc. under Howard's imprint Front Page Detectives, was released in e-book today with hardcover out on Nov. 17. The book is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and all good book stores. for sale For more details: www.wuhantothewhitehouse.com

ABOUT DYLAN HOWARD:

Dylan Howard-author, filmmaker, podcast creator, television executive producer-is a man with an unprecedented ability to uncover the facts, no matter what the scandalous scenario. Of Howard, The Los Angeles Times said he has "spearheaded some of the most explosive celebrity exposés of recent vintage" and "transformed America's tabloid culture." From pundits to powerful world leaders, Howard takes no prisoners in his campaign to investigate and tell the truth about what he knows, at whatever the cost. He is the author of seven books: Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Aaron Hernandez's Killing Fields, Diana: Case Solved, The Last Charles Manson Tapes: Evil Lives Beyond the Grave, Billion Dollar Hollywood Heist, Royals at War, and Bad: An Unprecedented Investigation into the Michael Jackson Cover-Up.

Howard lives in New York City.

ABOUT DOMINIC UTTON:

Dominic Utton is a London-based journalist, author, television and podcast writer and novelist with more than 20 years of experience. His work has been shortlisted for the British Press Awards and drawn praise on both sides of the Atlantic. In addition to fostering a Fleet Street career that has included senior writing and editor roles in newspapers such as The Telegraph, The Sun and The Daily Mail, Utton has written for dozens of national newspapers and magazines, and has authored several non-fiction books, including: The Real Football Factories - an investigation into soccer hooliganism worldwide, Sex Pistols: Uncensored On the Record, and How to Go Wild, an adventure guide for children.

