Donnerstag, 08.10.2020

WKN: A1XE6M ISIN: IE00BJ3V9050 Ticker-Symbol: EO7 
PR Newswire
07.10.2020 | 23:04
113 Leser
Endo to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) will announce its third-quarter 2020 financial results on November 5, 2020 after the market closes and members of its senior management team will host a conference call and webcast on November 6, 2020 at 7:30am EST.

The dial-in number to access the call is U.S./Canada (866) 497-0462, International (678) 509-7598, and the passcode is 4073637. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available from November 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. ET until 10:30 a.m. ET on November 13, 2020 by dialing U.S./Canada (855) 859-2056 International (404) 537-3406, and entering the passcode 4073637.

A simultaneous webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting http://investor.endo.com/events-and-presentations. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for one year following the event.

About Endo International plc
Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Endo has global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and U.S. headquarters in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530208/Endo_International_plc_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
