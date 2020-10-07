Anzeige
WKN: A13SX2 ISIN: DE000A13SX22 Ticker-Symbol: HLE 
Xetra
07.10.20
17:35 Uhr
45,040 Euro
+0,200
+0,45 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,90045,26007.10.
45,00045,32007.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DENSO
DENSO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DENSO CORPORATION38,200+1,60 %
HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA45,040+0,45 %
VALEO SA27,790+2,89 %
