Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Nächste Sensations-News! Firma wird immer wertvoller! Wann explodiert der Kurs?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PPW7 ISIN: CA28660W1014 Ticker-Symbol: 2LQA 
Frankfurt
07.10.20
08:17 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELIXXER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELIXXER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2020 | 23:41
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elixxer Ltd. Closes $4 Million Secured Loan

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR) (OTC-QB: ELIXF) (FRA: 2LQA) ("Elixxer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced secured loan for the principal amount of CAD$4,000,000 (the "Loan") with AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund L.P. (the "Lender"). The Loan has a term of 24 months, bears interest at the rate of 17% per annum and is secured by a general security agreement on all of the present and future assets of the Company.

On closing, the Company paid to the Lender (i) a facility fee of CAD$200,000; (ii) a closing fee of CAD$250,000; and (iii) a due diligence fee of CAD$75,000, in respect of the Loan. The Company also issued to the Lender a bonus consisting of 46,333,333 common shares of the Company (the "Bonus Shares") at a deemed issue price of CAD$0.015 per share, representing 20% of the net amount of the Loan. The Bonus Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of their issuance.

Elixxer intends to use the proceeds of the Loan for working capital purposes and to pursue future investments.

About Elixxer Ltd.)

Elixxer is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELIXF).

Through its partners, Elixxer presently has significant interests in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.

For further information please contact:

Mazen Haddad, CEO: mazen@elixxer.com

Caution Regarding Press Releases

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to Elixxer and its operations, strategy, investments, financial performance and condition. These statements can generally be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intends", "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The actual results and performance of Elixxer could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market factors, competition, government regulation and the factors described under "Risk Factors and Risk Management" in Elixxer's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to Elixxer and persons acting on its behalf. Unless otherwise stated, all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Elixxer has no obligation to update such statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

ELIXXER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.