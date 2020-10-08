Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.10.2020
WKN: 543900 ISIN: DE0005439004 Ticker-Symbol: CON 
Xetra
07.10.20
17:35 Uhr
101,85 Euro
+2,27
+2,28 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,25102,2007.10.
101,65102,4007.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGESTONE
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION27,700+0,73 %
CONTINENTAL AG101,85+2,28 %
COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY30,0000,00 %
HANKOOK TIRE WORLDWIDE CO LTD--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.