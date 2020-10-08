Ecotainer Concept INC Builds the First Shipping Container Home in Delray Beach Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Miami, Florida based Ecotainer Concept is pleased to offer luxury shipping container homes as a perfect alternative to those who are looking to add a more environmentally friendly home to their eco-friendly lifestyle. Ecotainer Concept is a development company that specializes in building affordable yet luxurious homes using shipping containers. Their unique development style blends a focus on sustainability, affordability and quality with aesthetics and attention to detail.

In addition to other projects throughout South Florida, Ecotainer recently completed Delray Beach's first shipping container home. A 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home located near Downtown Delray. Nathaniel Crawford, a real estate broker with Amazing SoFlo properties who is handling the sale of the home, was quoted as saying "Everyone deserves a place to feel safe and an opportunity to pursue their purpose. Having a home is an important part of that pursuit. Ecotainer Concept homes offer a beautiful environmentally friendly living solution at every price point." Crawford is also overseeing sales for another EcoTainer Concept development in the Victoria Park area of Fort Lauderdale that will be the first luxury shipping container home community in the United States.

While pricing for the Victoria Park community has not been announced yet. The Delray Beach home will be listed at $300,000, and given the current housing market, it isn't expected to be on the market very long. The lack of affordable housing throughout South Florida and the rest of the United States has led to a very competitive housing market over the past few months.

Ecotainer Concept believes that choosing a container home can have a positive effect on an individual's life, both financially and economically due in part to the lower construction costs and shortened construction times. Their homes serve as proof that luxury and sustainability do not have to be mutually exclusive. Nathaniel also stated " In fact, luxury is not only about the materials used - it is about the innovation and interesting design that comes with it.'

About Ecotainer Concept: Ecotainer Concept is a young company located in Miami, Florida, with a different approach towards constructing. They believe in sustainability and responsible management of resources. They specialize in building single family, multifamily and commercial buildings using shipping containers. Find our more information at their Ecotainer Concept Website.

About Nathaniel Crawford And Amazing SoFlo Properties: Nathaniel Crawford is a Broker Associate with Amazing SoFlo Properties a luxury real estate brokerage founded by Shannon Pettiford. Combined with his peerless work ethic, his passions for marketing, real estate and helping people have allowed Nathaniel to consistently help clients achieve their real estate goals. From first ?????time home buying, to oceanfront residences to investment properties Nathaniel's knowledge, patience, professionalism and candor make the process smooth and clear.

