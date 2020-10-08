The global self-propelled forage harvesters market is expected to grow by USD 664.27 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005782/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the Right Perspective Competitive Insights- Request Free Sample Report on Pandemic Recovery Analysis

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters Market Analysis Report by Product (Hydraulic actuators and Electronic actuators), Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/self-propelled-forage-harvesters-market-industry-analysis

The self-propelled forage harvesters market is driven by the rising demand for silages with increased quality. In addition, the support from governments to develop the agriculture segment is anticipated to boost the growth of the self-propelled forage harvesters market.

Agricultural operations such as harvesting need to be performed at the appropriate time to achieve optimum yield. Any delay would severely affect the yield and quality of the crop. Also, the adoption of manual methods of harvesting are both time and labor-intensive. Hence, farmers are increasingly adopting agricultural harvesters such as self-propelled forage harvesters that increase the quality of silage and profitability. Besides, the production of milk is increasing across the world. Milk producers are one of the key end-users of silages. This is increasing the demand for harvesting machinery to increase the quality of silages. Therefore, the rising need for producing silages with increased quality by end-users will influence the growth of the self-propelled forage harvesters market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters Companies:

AGCO Corp.

AGCO Corp. operates its business through segments such as North America, South America, Europe/Middle East, and Asia/Pacific/Africa. The company offers WR9800 self-propelled windrowers designed specifically for forage harvesting.

Bernard KRONE Holding SE Co. KG

Bernard KRONE Holding SE Co. KG operates its business through segments such as Commercial vehicles and Agricultural machinery. The company offers BiG X series of self-propelled forage harvesters.

CLAAS Group

CLAAS Group operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers JAGUAR 800 model series, JAGUAR 900 model series, and JAGUAR 960 TERRA TRAC Self-propelled forage harvester.

CNH Industrial NV

CNH Industrial NV operates its business through segments such as Agricultural equipment, Construction equipment, Commercial and specialty vehicles, Powertrains, and Financial services. The company's subsidiary New Holland offers FR500 self-propelled forage harvesters.

DE PIETRI Srl

DE PIETRI Srl operates its business through segments such as Electric horticulture machines, Horticultural machines, Agricultural machinery, and Used machine. The company offers FR 140 SL harvester-loader for the cutting and picking up of green forage.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hydraulic actuators

Electronic actuators

Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

APAC

North America

South America

MEA

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Crop Harvesting Robots Market Global crop harvesting robots market by product (fruit and vegetable harvesting robots and grain harvesting robots) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Agricultural Rollers Market Global agricultural rollers market by product (hydraulic and non-hydraulic) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005782/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/