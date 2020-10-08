The global wireless infrastructure test equipment market size is poised to grow by USD 668.15 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The wireless infrastructure test equipment market is expected to be driven by the growth in demand for wireless technology in aerospace and defense sector. Owing to the growing security concerns, there is a significant increase in the defense budget of countries across the globe year over year. Several countries including the US, the UK, and China are the major investors in the aerospace and defense sector. During the forecast period, the defense sector is expected to grow significantly as developed countries are taking steps to equip their forces with the most advanced technologies such as precision strike application, defense electronics, and cyber and intelligence gathering. The global wireless infrastructure test equipment market is expected to grow proportionately with the increase in adoption of upgraded technologies.

Report Highlights:

The major wireless infrastructure test equipment market growth share came from the network analyzer segment in 2019. However, the spectrum analyzer segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest wireless infrastructure test equipment in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid growth in the telecommunication, cloud, IoT, and aerospace and defense sectors.

The global wireless infrastructure test equipment market is fragmented. Advantest Corp., Anritsu Corp., Infinite Electronics Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Teradyne Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this wireless infrastructure test equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global wireless infrastructure test equipment market 2020-2024 is expected to witness positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Emergence of 5G Networks will be a Key Market Trend

The emergence of 5G networks will be one of the major trends in the global wireless infrastructure test equipment market during the forecast period. The evolution of 5G networks is being driven by the increase in the number of mobile users and the increase in IP traffic. Therefore, significant advances are anticipated to be seen in test and measurement devices to keep up with the upcoming technologies.

Wireless Infrastructure Test Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist wireless infrastructure test equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wireless infrastructure test equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wireless infrastructure test equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wireless infrastructure test equipment market vendors

