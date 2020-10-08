Rapid antigen testing to play a key role in Covid-19 strategy for Irish businesses

Award-winning Kilkenny-based life sciences company MyBio has partnered with German manufacturer MöLab GmbH to bring the most accurate Covid-19 antigen test available globally to the Irish market. The test establishes whether a person has the virus with an accuracy rate of 99%.

The low-cost, rapid antigen test is analysed on-site without additional equipment or a laboratory setting, producing results in 15 minutes. The test will enable easier detection of asymptomatic carriers of the virus and contact tracing of those who may have already been exposed.

Commenting on the CE-IVD certified test, Managing Director of MyBio, Linda Nolan said: "With increasing demand for the State's current Covid-19 PCR testing and the growing need for businesses to implement a simple pre-screening service for employees, antigen testing is fast becoming an essential tool to limit the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland.

MyBio are already dispensing these tests to nursing homes, manufacturers, healthcare distributors, construction companies, hotels and health clubs across Ireland. We have seen first-hand, the positive benefits and impacts this form of testing has had for employers seeking to implement testing strategies in the workplace to remain open and operational. It's working, and the growing demand clearly illustrates the significant need that exists for quick and accurate testing in Ireland."

Advocates for antigen testing include leading Harvard epidemiologist Dr Michael Mina, who is a vocal proponent of the role that rapid antigen tests can play in defeating the virus. Dr Mina argues that while the use of clinical PCR testing is necessary for testing symptomatic people, antigen testing provides a faster and more cost-effective solution for monitoring the asymptomatic spread of Covid-19 in the community.

The test is designed to supplement rather than replace the current State testing system, allowing for quick and constant testing before positive cases take a confirmatory, official State test.

With the Centre for Global Development estimating only a 50% chance of a vaccine by April 2021, MyBio has also published a white paper this week on 'The Role of Antigen Testing in the Plan for Living with Covid-19' outlining the fundamental role these tests will play in Ireland's testing strategy as society adapts to living with the virus.

Commenting on the paper, Dr Nolan said: "Our study demonstrates why antigen testing is a game changer in terms of offering an option for significant ramped-up testing. As the recent escalation in cases has highlighted, lockdowns alone are not working, and rapid testing must become an integral part of our daily lives. Rapid antigen tests are the answer to tracking the virus more precisely and quickly stopping its spread.

For further information, visit www.mybio.ie

The white paper prepared by MyBio on 'The Role of Antigen Testing in the Plan for Living with Covid-19' is available to download here.

About MyBio

Based in Kilkenny, MyBio is a leading distributor of reagents and diagnostic devices to the research, pharmaceutical, clinical and diagnostic testing laboratories and pharmacies of Ireland. They have been in business for over 10 years and was the overall winner of Ireland's National Enterprise Award in 2015. The company is certified as a diversity supplier by WEConnect International.

About MöLab GmbH

MöLab GmbH was established in 1983. For more than 37 years, the company has been pioneering new and modern ways to manufacture point-of-care diagnostics. Their products and services serve doctors, hospitals, utilities, public institutions, and security-related authorities.

