WKN: A0JLZ7 ISIN: NL0000009827 
PR Newswire
08.10.2020 | 08:04
100 Leser
DSM provides preliminary 2019 and 2020 H1 comparative figures


HEERLEN, Netherlands, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today provides the investment community with preliminary comparative quarterly figures for 2019 and 2020 Q1 and Q2.

DSM Logo

These preliminary comparative figures reflect the reclassification of all of DSM's Resins & Functional Materials businesses, including DSM Niaga, DSM Additive Manufacturing and the coatings activities of DSM Advanced Solar, to discontinued operations after the announced sale to Covestro AG.

The preliminary comparative figures can be found in the annex to this press release.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

