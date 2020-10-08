In a move that's sure to pan out well for the Granny Smith gold mine in Western Australia, Aggreko has installed one of the country's largest renewable energy microgrids, with 7.7 MWp of solar to be integrated with the site's existing power station. pv magazine recently sat down with Karim Wazi, Aggreko's managing director of microgrids and storage solutions, to discuss how microgrids and energy storage can help transition Australia's resource sector.From pv magazine Australia Australia's well-known grid congestion issues and associated federal government negligence dominate the headlines, ...

